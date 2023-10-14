Sociable Soccer 24 is coming to PC and Switch next month

The PC and Switch versions of Sociable Soccer 24 – the arcade football game from the creator of Sensible Soccer – will be released on 16th November, 2023.

The PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and last-gen console versions – as well as boxed physical versions – will be available in the first few months (Q1) of 2024.

The announcement accompanies news that the series has secured a licensing deal with FIFPRO – not to be confused with football associations of similar names – that developer Tower Studios says makes Sociable Soccer 24 "the only FIFPRO-licensed arcade action football game currently available on the market for PC and console" and provides the game with over 10,000 licensed players from around the world.

Stating that the game is "easy to play and hard to master", Sociable Soccer offers a single-player career mode, online multiplayer, and offers the "best playing action football game this century".

"There have been so many people involved in the Sociable Soccer journey so far, it has felt like an epic quest," says creator Jon Hare. "It is particularly satisfying to finally deliver the PC and console versions we promised eight years ago, and I am delighted to say that all people who paid for the Steam Early Access version will get it for free."