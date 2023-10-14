Watch the EGX stages live!

See developers, creators and the Eurogamer team from the London show floor

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sociable Soccer 24 is coming to PC and Switch next month

And console versions will follow in Q1 2024.

Sociable Soccer
Image credit: Tower Studios
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

The PC and Switch versions of Sociable Soccer 24 – the arcade football game from the creator of Sensible Soccer – will be released on 16th November, 2023.

The PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and last-gen console versions – as well as boxed physical versions – will be available in the first few months (Q1) of 2024.

Newscast: Why are there so many games industry layoffs?

The announcement accompanies news that the series has secured a licensing deal with FIFPRO – not to be confused with football associations of similar names – that developer Tower Studios says makes Sociable Soccer 24 "the only FIFPRO-licensed arcade action football game currently available on the market for PC and console" and provides the game with over 10,000 licensed players from around the world.

Stating that the game is "easy to play and hard to master", Sociable Soccer offers a single-player career mode, online multiplayer, and offers the "best playing action football game this century".

"There have been so many people involved in the Sociable Soccer journey so far, it has felt like an epic quest," says creator Jon Hare. "It is particularly satisfying to finally deliver the PC and console versions we promised eight years ago, and I am delighted to say that all people who paid for the Steam Early Access version will get it for free."

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch