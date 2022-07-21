PSA: PS5 owners have until tomorrow to get six months free Apple TV+

PS5 owners, you have until tomorrow (22nd July) to redeem an exclusive offer that nabs you a six-month subscription of Apple TV+ for free.

The promotion first launched this time last year, just in time for the release of the second season of Emmy Award winning Ted Lasso.

While we don't know when season 3 will make its debut, Apple TV+ has slowly matured into a service with fantastic shows and movies.

My personal favourites are psychological thriller Severance starring Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette among others (which Christian Donlan wrote a fantastic off-topic piece on) and spy thriller Slow Horses starring Gary Oldman.

The offer is available to new and existing subscribers, unless you have an Apple One subscription. To access it, simply download and open the Apple TV app from the Media tab on your console and sign in with your Apple ID.

Just make sure you cancel your subscription before the end of the trial!