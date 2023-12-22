PlayStation U-turns on removal of Discovery content people had paid for

Sony has said it will no longer delete Discovery content from PlayStation libraries following fan backlash.

In a statement, Sony said it had now struck an "updated licensing agreement" with Discovery owner Warner Bros. to ensure previously purchased content would remain accessible "for at least the next 30 months" (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz).

An update on Sony's legal website now states similar, and reassures users that "the Discovery content removal planned for 31st December 2023 is no longer occurring.

"We appreciate your ongoing support and feedback," Sony said.

PlayStation owners previously received emails informing them that some Discovery content would become inaccessible from 1st January 2024 onwards - even if it was something the user had bought and paid for.

Hundreds of TV shows and movies were set to be affected by the cull, though a browse down the list doesn't turn up much I'd be interested in. Shark Week? Maybe. My Big Fat Pet Makeover Season 1? Probably not.