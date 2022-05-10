Nintendo Indie World showcase set for tomorrow

Nintendo has announced its next Indie World showcase, which will be broadcast tomorrow, Wednesday 11th May, at 3pm UK time. Tune in for around 20 minutes of details on Nintendo Switch indie games.

You'll be able to watch the livestream via YouTube, or right here in the video below. What are you looking forward to seeing? Could we finally get a look at Silksong?

Nintendo's last Indie World showcase back in December 2021 revealed details of Messenger developer's gorgeous retro-inspired RPG Sea of Stars, a first glimpse of WayForward's beat-'em-up sequel River City Girls 2, the tearjerking fox adventure in Endling: Extinction is Forever, and a release date for OlliOlli World, among other things.

Just don't expect a new F-Zero.