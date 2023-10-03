If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

New special edition Gold Shadow Xbox controller is a "statement piece"

Pre-orders are open.

Shot of the Xbox wireless controller - Gold Shadow special edition on a gold backdrop
Image credit: Xbox
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Xbox has announced its next special edition wireless controller called Gold Shadow.

The controller is inspired by the official Shadow range of controllers released during the lifetime of the Xbox One. It has a gold-to-black metallic finish on the front, creating an illusion of a shadow cast at the bottom of the grips, while the rest of the controller is carbon black.

The gold metallic finish extends to the D-pad. There are rubberised diamond-pattern side grips, unlike your bog standard Xbox controller.

Newscast: Farewell to Jim Ryan, and Hyenas' shock cancellation.Watch on YouTube

The Gold Shadow design has all the usual features too, including Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth compatibility, a 3.5mm heaphone jack, and textured grips on triggers and bumpers.

The contrast between gold and black allows the gold elements to shine, Microsoft says in its official announcement. All I can think of is the song Black and Gold by Sam Sparro (which is now 15 years old).

The Gold Shadow Xbox wireless controller will be available from 17th October, with pre-orders already open on the Microsoft Store for £64.99/$69.99.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch