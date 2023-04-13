If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Microsoft responds to re-filed "gamer's lawsuit" against Activision acquisition

Says it contains "unsupported and implausible claims".

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Activision
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

Microsoft has responded to the re-filing of a lawsuit by a group of gamers bringing their own legal challenge against the company's $68.7bn Activsion Blizzard acquisition.

A new 73-page missive by the self-proclaimed gamers includes fresh details they say have been taken from redacted documents given "directly to the board of directors" at Microsoft, as well as information given by Sony.

In a statement to Reuters, Microsoft said this latest complaint was based on "unsupported and implausible claims about the deal's effect on competition". Microsoft said it will "bring more games to more people" through its proposed deal with Activision.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: Are Unreal Engine's procedural generation and Ubisoft's Ghostwriter the future of game development?

The group of 10 gamers teamed up to file a federal antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft back in December last year. The case aimed to argue that Microsoft's acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision would "foreclose rivals, limit output, reduce consumer choice, raise prices, and further inhibit competition".

The suit was dismissed by a judge last month, as it did not "plausibly allege the merger creates a reasonable probability of anticompetitive effects in any relevant market".

However, the judge for the case did allow for the suit to be re-filed if fresh information were to be included - which, the gamers believe, they have now provided.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch