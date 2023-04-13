Microsoft responds to re-filed "gamer's lawsuit" against Activision acquisition

Microsoft has responded to the re-filing of a lawsuit by a group of gamers bringing their own legal challenge against the company's $68.7bn Activsion Blizzard acquisition.

A new 73-page missive by the self-proclaimed gamers includes fresh details they say have been taken from redacted documents given "directly to the board of directors" at Microsoft, as well as information given by Sony.

In a statement to Reuters, Microsoft said this latest complaint was based on "unsupported and implausible claims about the deal's effect on competition". Microsoft said it will "bring more games to more people" through its proposed deal with Activision.

The group of 10 gamers teamed up to file a federal antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft back in December last year. The case aimed to argue that Microsoft's acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision would "foreclose rivals, limit output, reduce consumer choice, raise prices, and further inhibit competition".

The suit was dismissed by a judge last month, as it did not "plausibly allege the merger creates a reasonable probability of anticompetitive effects in any relevant market".

However, the judge for the case did allow for the suit to be re-filed if fresh information were to be included - which, the gamers believe, they have now provided.