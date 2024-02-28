Jar-Jar Binks actor sets tongues wagging with Activision tease

Ahmed Best, who's best known for his performance as Jar-Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequels, has issued a cryptic tease that has set Star Wars fans' tongues wagging.

"Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in," Best posted on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself clad in a performance capture suit. He accompanied the caption with a string of hashtags: "#mocap #starwars #jarjarbinks #activision #jedi #sithlord #kelleranbeq"

It's unclear what Best is back in a performance capture suit for, though the mention of Activision has fans pondering whether the actor is secretly working on a new Star Wars game from the publisher, or whether he's performing mo-cap for some kind of Call of Duty crossover.

To date, Star Wars has regularly featured in Fortnite, via the strong bond between Disney and Epic Games. So it'd be a surprise to see the series suddenly feature in Call of Duty - and even more of a surprise to see Jar-Jar Binks of all characters being featured.

Image credit: Ahmed Best

Of course, Best is more recently the actor behind another Star Wars character: Kelleran Beq, a heroic Jedi who features in The Mandalorian. (There is a Mandalorian movie in the works, though isn't due to begin shooting for another few months.)

There is, however, a rumoured Mandalorian game on the way from Apex Legends studio Respawn. Maybe Best got his publisher wires crossed and meant to tag EA?

An all-new Star Wars game project featuring Best being developed by Activision would also be a surprise - there's been no word so far of a game set in the galaxy far, far away from the Call of Duty publisher - which now, of course, is owned by Microsoft.

We've asked Activision for comment. As of now, Best's Instagram post remains online.