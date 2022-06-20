Heroes of Newerth shuts down today

Once-popular MOBA Heroes of Newerth shuts down its servers today.

Today's final day of operation was announced back in December, when developer Frostburn Studios set out a plan to sunset the game.

The ability to purchase Gold Coin currency was disabled last year, while new accounts were disabled on New Year's Eve. Today marks the official close-down date of Newerth's main services.

Watch on YouTube Frostburn Studios' Heroes of Newerth.

"Even though the journey of HoN or Heroes of Newerth has come to an end, we believe that all the valuable memories of our players through all these years will never fade away," Frostburn wrote at the time.

Heroes of Newerth originally launched in 2010, developed by the now-defunct S2 Games. Various staff members transferred to Frostburn to continue working on the game, which eventually grew to include more than 130 playable heroes.