Here's our first look at Hotel Barcelona, a horror-themed side-scroller from Swery and Suda51

As part of this morning's Xbox Digital Broadcast at Tokyo Game Show, we got our first look at Hotel Barcelona.

This upcoming release is a time-looping action game from Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro and Goichi "Suda51" Suda, two legends of game development. It promises to serve us all up some "2.5D slasher film parodic action".

So, what's it actually all about? Well, Hotel Barcelona is where America's serial killers have all decided to reconvene. And, according to the official trailer blurb, players will need to defeat this murderous bunch and "check out before all the blood is spilled".

These are not your average mortals, however, with an evil entity from outer space, a demonic chef (who specialises in saw-sages) and an AI shark all getting their moment in the spotlight. It is all suitably bizarre.

Hotel Barcelona Announce Trailer at TGS 2023.

To coincide with Hotel Barcelona's announcement, both Swery and Suda shared more about their upcoming slasher at Tokyo Game Show. Swery cited Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining' as one of the game's inspirations, which having watched the trailer above, I can see.

Meanwhile, Suda said that while the duo worked on the initial conception together, Swery was the one leading the charge on development.

"Hotel Barcelona materialised. Most of the time, when someone does lip service like that, the project never materialises," Suda shared (via Xbox). "Swery made this project a reality in order to deliver something to the fans."

Hotel Barcelona is set to release on Xbox Series X/S sometime next year.