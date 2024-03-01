Games Done Quick's Frost Fatales charity speedrunning event returns this weekend

Frost Fatales, the winter version of Games Done Quick's Frame Fatales charity speedrunning initiative, is back this Sunday for a week of impressively fast gaming escapades.

This year marks the fourth annual Frost Fatales event - which, like its summertime equivalent Flame Fatales, is specifically intended to showcase women and femmes in the speedrunning community - and proceedings get underway this Sunday, 3rd March, at 5.30pm UK time.

Then, across the next seven days, Frost Fatales has scheduled over 60 speedruns - which, as always, cover a broad spectrum of games, including acclaimed indies, retro classics, and oddities, with a small selection of more modern blockbusters also putting in an appearance.

To kick things off on Sunday, there's an Any% Glitchless speedrun of Tomb Raider by Becksi, and things come to a close seven days later with an All Cards Paper Mario speedrun from JCog. In between, there's everything from underwater narrative adventure Abzû and the equally damp Ecco Jr. to the likes of Dark Souls, Luigi's Mansion, Silent Hill 2, and Hylics 2. There's even a speedrun to unlock all the Pride flags in sticker shop sim Sticky Business by SchalaKitty.

This year's Frost Fatales is raising money for the National Women's Law Center, a US non-profit that fights for women's and LGBTQ rights through initiatives that change laws, policy, and culture. The full speedrunning schedule can be found on Games Done Quick's website - and if you're suitably intrigued the whole thing will be streamed on Twitch.