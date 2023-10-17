Formula E launches first official video game on the blockchain

Formula E is launching its first ever official video game, leveraging blockchain technology and NFTs.

Formula E: High Voltage is a racing management Web3 game from Animoca Brands and Amber, launching on 19th October.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship prides itself on its adoption of electric vehicles specifically to counteract climate change, and is the first sport in the world certified as net zero carbon since its inception.

Formula E: High Voltage Full Trailer!

Formula E: High Voltage will operate on Flow, a "sustainability-focused blockchain and leader in energy efficiency, to deliver environmentally sustainable entertainment to the open metaverse for players across the globe".

It uses a "Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism" it says is "extremely efficient" and claims minting an NFT on Flow takes less energy than a single Instagram post or Google search.

As for the game itself, new users will receive four NFTs - two cars, two drivers - with which to play for free, with more NFTs available of four rarities. Players will collect, train, upgrade and manage drivers and cars to build their own racing (and NFT) empire.

A solo NFT Crate, containing one card, will cost $20-30. A Team NFT Crate, containing two cars and two drivers (with one NFT guaranteed to be of epic or legendary rarity), costs $119-149. Players will require a Blocto wallet to connect to the Flow blockchain.

Formula E: High Voltage is also part of the REVV Motorsport ecosystem, which includes other licensed racing blockchain games MotoGP Ignition and MotoGP Guru, as well as REVV Racing and Torque Drift 2.

"We are excited to partner with Animoca Brands, a proven leader in the gaming industry, to launch Formula E: High Voltage," said Kieran Holmes-Darby, gaming director at Formula E. "Gamers will get the chance to engage with Formula E and our racing in a dynamic new way. We are confident they will enjoy the gaming experience, and will be more likely to follow the teams and drivers competing in the Championship."

Will Griffiths, vice president of commercial strategy at Animoca Brands, added: "The upcoming launch of Formula E: High Voltage in partnership with Formula E marks an exhilarating moment for us. Fans and players alike will not only immerse themselves in the excitement of the race, but also enjoy the advantages of true digital ownership brought by NFT and blockchain technologies."

Last year I attended the Formula E London E-Prix to interview Holmes-Darby about the accompanying esports championship. When I asked him about a potential Formula E game in the future, he replied: "I'll never rule it out, because I think it makes sense. I just think it's more of a question of timing.

"We've had conversations with game developers about it already. I would say that it will happen."

I had assumed the first official Formula E game would be an actual racer, rather than a blockchain NFT collection.

Plenty of other developers have been working on blockchain games, but have been heavily criticised for doing so. Square Enix is still working on its Symbiogenesis, for instance, while Ubisoft announced its first Web3 game Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles back in June.

According to the GDC State of the Game 2023 survey from January, interest in blockchain technology from developers has waned, with 56 percent of respondents stating they were opposed to its use.