Find out more about Warm Snow, the action roguelike "inspired by Chinese folklore" coming to consoles soon

PlayStation has dropped a new story trailer for BadMudStudio's fantasy adventure, Warm Snow.

The "vast and nervous roguelike" has been available on Steam since early 2022, and currently boasts a respectable "very positive" aggregate from user scores, but this marks the game's first appearance on consoles courtesy of publisher Microids.

For more, check out the teaser below:

Warm Snow - Foundation Story Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games.

"In the year 27 of the Longwu era, a strange warm snow refuses to melt and plunges the world into chaos, turning the people into uncontrollable monsters," the team explains.

"As you play Bi An, a mysterious warrior wandering in this oriental dark fantasy universe, your mission is to confront the five houses which used to protect the world by delivering them from the corruption and finally defeat the White Lotus."

You'll get to customise your experience by choosing weapons, powers, and elements to adapt your fighting style and find the gameplay that suits you, and experience a story with a "neat silk painting inspired art direction" in an "exotic universe inspired from the Chinese folklore", which includes mythical creatures, stunning landscapes, and "an authentic atmosphere that immerses you in this rich culture".

Publisher Microids says there's "endless" replay value as you fight to uncover the truth about the Warm Snow phenomenon.

Warm Snow is set to release on PlayStation and Xbox Series X on 20th October, and pre-orderers can secure a 10 per cent discount if they order now. You can also try before you buy if you have a PC and fancy giving the free Steam demo a spin.