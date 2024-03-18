Fantasy strategy game Songs of Silence releases on Steam early access in May

Songs of Silence, the upcoming strategy game from Chimera Entertainment, will launch in early access on Steam in May.

The game will have a Kickstarter campaign before it enters early access, which Chimera said "allows us to bring fans into the development process", in a press release, while also providing extra funding to get the game ready for early access.

The announcement of dates for Songs of Silence's Kickstarter and Steam early access release is accompanied by a new trailer for the game which introduces the Ehrengard playable faction and its leader, Queen Lorelai. There's also a closer look at some of the combat units available to the Ehrengard and some background information on the game's fantasy setting.

Songs of Silence is a 4X strategy game which mixes turn-based kingdom management, auto-battling, and fast-paced, real-time battles, all drawn in the style of Art Nouveau.

Bertie was excited by the Songs of Silence demo during the Steam Next Fest, October 2023 edition, calling it "a rich and warm world". The demo for the game is (at time of writing) no longer available to download, but that's because Chimera is launching a new version on 26th March.

Songs of Silence's Kickstarter campaign will begin on 26th March, the same day as its updated demo goes live, and will release on Steam in early access on 23rd May. A release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is also planned for this year.