El Paso, Elsewhere studio reveals "horror fantasy kidnapping" simulator

The studio behind last year's supernatural, neo-noir shooter El Paso, Elsewhere has announced its next game Life Eater.

Strange Scaffold, which also developed Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, Sunshine Shuffle, and An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs, revealed Life Eater alongside the news it has signed a deal with indie publisher Frosty Pop to release five games.

Life Eater is described as a "horror fantasy kidnapping simulator" set in suburban America. You'll play as a modern-day druid who must kidnap and sacrifice people to the dark god Zimforth. He must perform this ritual every year, otherwise the world will end.

The game will be played through a timeline editor where you meticulously plan out your actions. I was already sold on Life Eater with the words "horror fantasy kidnapping simulator", but the announcement trailer looks deliciously dark.

Life Eater is just one of the five games included in Strange Scaffold's deal with Frosty Pop. The rest of the deal includes a mobile version of El Paso, Elsewhere, and two unannounced games.

But up first is Life Eater, which will release on Steam on 15th April at $14.99 (no word on regional pricing yet).

Strange Scaffold is known for developing games which are seen as somewhat "out there", but it's excellent at what it does. In our Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator review, Edwin described the game as "a work of powerful ugliness" - "it's a brilliantly unpleasant work, both in what it asks you to do and how it forces you to do it". Donlan called El Paso, Elsewhere "direct and gloriously weird" in his El Paso, Elsewhere review and praised its final level as "a perfect cap for everything that preceded it."