Today's Connections hint and answer on Monday 1st April for 295

In the spirit of April's Fools Day, Connections has abandoned words in favour of emojis, so let's solve the Connections answer for today, 1st April.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Cash.

- Cash. Green -Poetry.

-Poetry. Blue - Scary.

- Scary. Purple - Pronouced the same, but differs in meaning.

- Pronouced the same, but differs in meaning. The Sheep and the Bug are in the Purple group. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 1st April Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: It's important to note that, in my version of Connections, two of the emojis appeared as blank spaces. I'm unsure whether this is part of the April's Fools joke or a bug I experienced. I did try to fix it, but was unsuccessful. Bread Brain Scared Face Sheep Vegatable / Plant Train Alien Cheese Rain Eye Bacon Plane Bug Vampire Blank Blank To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 1st April 2024 Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Despite my attempts to fix it, two of the emojis refused to appear in my version of Connections. My apologies for these blanks spaces. Food Slang for Money - Bread, Bacon, Vegatable / Plant (Looks like a radish to me...) Cheese

Words That Rhyme - Plane, Rain, Train, Brain

Horror Movies - Alien, Scared Face, Vampire, Blank

Letter Homophones - Sheep, Bug, Eye, Blank Image credit: The New York Times