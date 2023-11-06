Burnout released on Nintendo Switch is not what you think

Burnout is now available on Nintendo Switch, but it's not the Burnout you think it is.

EA's Burnout Paradise Remastered has been on the eShop since June 2020. But now there's another Burnout game that's been added to the store not made by EA, but from publisher GameToTop Corp.

Burnout is, of course, a car racing game where players must "prove [their] mettle and rise through the ranks to become the Burnout champion," its description reads.

"Drift around corners with finesse, zoom through lap races, and survive ruthless elimination rounds. Each event presents its own set of pulse-pounding challenges, and only the best will emerge victorious."

That certainly sounds a lot like Burnout and its Eliminator mode, don't you think?

The eShop listing is accompanied by screenshots of what looks like a very cheap imitation of EA's classic series.

the eShop listing | Image credit: GameToTop Corp. / Nintendo / Eurogamer

These cars look particularly cheap. | Image credit: GameToTop Corp.

It launched on 4th November and is available for just £1.99 at a 77 percent discount, if you're so inclined.

GameToTop Corp. is responsible for a number of games on the eShop predominantly in the racing genre, including Tow Truck Driving Simulator 2023, Rocket Car: Ultimate Ball League Machines, Farming Tractor Simulator 2023: Drive Combine & Trucks, and Bus Simulator 2023: City Driver.

"The perfect blend of fast cars and thrilling soccer action," reads the description for Rocket Car, which feels eerily familiar.

Eurogamer has contacted both EA and Nintendo for comment.

The release of Burnout on Switch follows another recent controversy on the eShop: Need for Spirit Drink & Drive Simulator, a spoof of another EA series that worryingly was given a PEGI 3+ rating despite its drink-driving theme.

It was later pulled from the eShop, though we'll have to see if Burnout has a similar fate.