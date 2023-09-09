Blumhouse Games hires horror game specialist Louise Blain

Journalist and radio host Louise Blain has joined Blumhouse Games as its creative lead.

Blain – an established games journalist and horror specialist who formerly hosted the excellent Sound of Gaming podcast on BBC Sounds – joins president Zach Wood and CFO Don Sechler to help identify and vet potential partners and game ideas, as well as ensure the studio "delivers unique and creative horror game experiences".

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Nintendo Switch 2 tech demos and potential launch titles discussed.Watch on YouTube

"Louise brings an encyclopedic knowledge of horror across all media, particularly in video games," said Blumhouse Games president Zach Wood (thanks, Deadline). "Her creative lens and prior experience in genre perfectly aligns with our goal of delivering unique and creative horror game experiences to our audience."

"As a big fan of Blumhouse horror in all its forms, I'm thrilled to be joining the games division. I'm really looking forward to working with our development partners to deliver even more frights," Blain said.

Blumhouse Productions - the movie company behind some of the last two decades' biggest horror movie hits - established its new gaming division focused on publishing indie horror games for PC, consoles, and mobile back in February.

Since its formation in 2000, Blumhouse Productions has been the brains behind a steady stream of successful horror movies and franchises - including Paranormal Activity, Sinister, Insidious, The Purge, and Get Out - and the company is now looking to bring its horror expertise to video games with the creation of Blumhouse Games.