Summer Games Done Quick returns with in-person charity speedrun event this June

Summer Games Done Quick is returning with another week-long charity speedrunning event this June, and it'll mark the show's first in-person event since organisers made the move to an online-only schedule more than two years ago in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Games Done Quick organisers opted to ditch the annual summer speed-running event's real-world component back in June 2020, as the severity of the coronavirus outbreak become more widely understood, and the online-only model has remained in place for all its events since then, including January's annual Awesome Games Done Quick showcase.

Now, though, as detailed on its website, Summer Games Done Quick is finally ready to throw open its actual (non-digital) doors once more, and is aiming to welcome guests from 26th June to 3rd July. It'll be returning to its regular old haunt of Bloomington, Minnesota, with hotel bookings and attendee registrations opening on 18th April.

Organisers say those attending will need to have had full COVID-19 vaccinations (proof will be required) and must wear a KN95/N95 mask. Additionally, social distancing will be enforced, meaning a reduced attendance cap, and some on-site areas, such as panels and the board game room, will not be returning for this year's event.

Games Done Quick also notes it may be necessary to adjust policies or even cancel the in-person event in its entirety should changes in the pandemic's development require it.

Those unable to attend this year's Summer Games Done Quick will, of course, be able to catch its full programme of charity speedruns - which will once again be raising money for Doctors Without Borders - via livestream throughout the week. Game submissions are now open (organisers will be accepting a "limited" number of submissions for remote runs) and a complete schedule will be revealed in due course.

Awesome Games Done Quick - the group's first charity speed-running event of 2022 - raised an impressive £2.6 million ($3.4m USD) for the Prevent Cancer Foundation back in January.