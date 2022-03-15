EA won't be holding its annual EA Play Live event this year

Will instead discuss projects 'when time is right'.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 15 March 2022

EA has confirmed it won't be holding its annual EA Play Live event in 2022, saying it'll instead reveal more about its upcoming roster of games "when the time is right".

EA Play Live, which debuted back in 2016, has traditionally been held alongside E3, combining game announcements with hands-on demos for those able to attend in person. The show had transitioned to a digital-only offering in the last two years in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but now EA has opted to cancel its 2022 event in its entirety.

In a statement shared with IGN, EA said its decision was based on the fact that "this year things aren't lining up to show you everything on one date".

EA Motive has been showcasing various aspects of its Dead Space remake, now due in early 2023, as part of a series of livestreams.

"We have exciting things happening at our world-class studios," it continued, "and this year we'll reveal much more about these projects when the time is right for each of them."

EA's decision follows news that, due to ongoing Covid-related considerations, this year's E3 will once again be forgoing a physical event - with uncertainty persisting around whether a digital offering will even be held. However, Geoff Keighley has already confirmed Summer Game Fest will return with a months-long schedule of digital events to fill the E3 void, so perhaps EA might choose to pop up then if it decides it has something to share.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Dr Disrespect-backed game developer selling early access NFTs

Which you can then sell or trade on to others.

42

Elden Ring is Europe's biggest new game franchise launch since The Division

It's selling GRReat.

31

Microsoft's Perfect Dark studio has lost numerous key staff over past year

Reportedly due to slow progress and management.

27

March's next Xbox Game Pass titles detailed

F1 2021! Weird West! Shredders! More.

18

Square Enix donates $500k to UN's Ukraine refugee fund

"We sincerely hope that peace will be restored."

12

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

1

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store