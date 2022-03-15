EA won't be holding its annual EA Play Live event this year

EA has confirmed it won't be holding its annual EA Play Live event in 2022, saying it'll instead reveal more about its upcoming roster of games "when the time is right".

EA Play Live, which debuted back in 2016, has traditionally been held alongside E3, combining game announcements with hands-on demos for those able to attend in person. The show had transitioned to a digital-only offering in the last two years in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but now EA has opted to cancel its 2022 event in its entirety.

In a statement shared with IGN, EA said its decision was based on the fact that "this year things aren't lining up to show you everything on one date".

EA Motive has been showcasing various aspects of its Dead Space remake, now due in early 2023, as part of a series of livestreams.

"We have exciting things happening at our world-class studios," it continued, "and this year we'll reveal much more about these projects when the time is right for each of them."

EA's decision follows news that, due to ongoing Covid-related considerations, this year's E3 will once again be forgoing a physical event - with uncertainty persisting around whether a digital offering will even be held. However, Geoff Keighley has already confirmed Summer Game Fest will return with a months-long schedule of digital events to fill the E3 void, so perhaps EA might choose to pop up then if it decides it has something to share.