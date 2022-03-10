Nvidia's Geforce Now RTX 3080 tier now available at a monthly cost

Nvidia has revealed a new monthly price for its premium RTX 3080 tier on Geforce Now.

The service will be available for £17.99 per month, giving you access to an RTX 3080-level GPU and all the added benefits, including raytracing, 1440p 120FPS gaming on PC and 4K HDR gaming with an Nvidia Shield TV.

This tier was previously only available as part of a six-month bundle, but with the new monthly option you can try out the service without the long-term commitment.

Nvidia's Geforce Now service is perhaps the best streaming service available in terms of technical specs, with Digital Foundry giving the 3080 tier high praise in its analysis back in January.

Given the current silicon shortage and high prices both from retailers and of course scalpers, Geforce Now may appeal as an affordable way to experience high-end PC gaming.

Alongside the monthly RTX 3080 tier, GeForce Now is also getting six more games this week. Buccaneers!, Distant Worlds 2, Ironsmith Medieval Simulator, Bus Driver Simulator, Martha is Dead, and Survival Quiz CITY.

It should be noted though, that unlike Xbox Game Pass, a Geforce Now subscription does not give you access to any games. Rather, you'll need to link your Steam or Epic Games Store account to the service and access purchased games from your library.