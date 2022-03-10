Nintendo suspends Russian product shipments

Nintendo has halted product shipments to Russia, the company confirmed today in a statement to Eurogamer.

The brief announcement makes no mention of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as previous statements from many other companies have.

Instead, Nintendo simply says it has stopped shipping products to Russia due to the "logistics" of the situation.

"We have decided to suspend shipping all Nintendo products to Russia for the foreseeable future," a Nintendo spokesperson told Eurogamer. "This is due to considerable volatility surrounding the logistics of shipping and distributing physical goods.

"In addition, Nintendo eShop in Russia is currently under maintenance following the suspension of transactions in Russian rubles by the payment provider."

While there's no comment - and certainly no condemnation - of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in this statement, Nintendo yesterday announced it had postponed the release of upcoming Switch exclusive Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp until further notice "due to recent world events".

Marketing materials for that game appear to have been withdrawn, Eurogamer has spotted - including a previously-published trailer being taken down from YouTube.

Nintendo follows a long list of other video games companies which have abandoned Russia for the time being, including Microsoft, PlayStation, EA, CD Projekt, Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft, and Take-Two.