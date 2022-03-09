PlayStation suspends digital sales in Russia, halts all hardware and software shipments

Last week saw a flurry of announcements as companies of all sizes confirmed the suspension of video game sales in Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine, and now Sony has officially followed suit, announcing its own measures in regard to PlayStation.

Sony already made the decision to quietly pull Gran Turismo 7 from sale in Russia last Friday, but now the company has confirmed more extensive action, including the suspension of all hardware and software shipments and the halting of its PlayStation Store operations in Russia while the country's attack on Ukraine continues.

"Sony Interactive Entertainment joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine," the company wrote in a statement. "We have suspended all software and hardware shipments, the launch of Gran Turismo 7, and operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia."

Sony added that it would also be supporting humanitarian aid and the victims of Russia's ongoing military action with a donation of $2m USD to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Save the Children.

Sony's move follows similar measures from the likes of Microsoft, EA, CD Projekt, Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft, and Take-Two over the last week.