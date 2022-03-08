PlayStation State of Play set for Wednesday

Focus on Japanese publishers.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 8 March 2022

PlayStation will host a State of Play on Wednesday 9th March at 10pm UK time.

The presentation will last for 20 minutes, will include first looks and updates on both PS4 and PS5 games, and will focus primarily on games coming from Japanese publishers.

You can watch the broadcast on Twitch and YouTube.

A PlayStation Blog post about the event notes that there will be no updates on PlayStation VR2 titles or hardware.

It's not all Japanese publishers too, with others from around the world offering updates.

What are you most excited to hear about? Could we finally see progress on Final Fantasy 16 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2?

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about PlayStation 5

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Mandalorian and Baby Yoda character DLC coming to Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Yoda one for me.

35

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire no longer coming to Nintendo Switch

No mor-eora.

20

Nintendo Switch Online app gets huge update

Enter version 2.0.

16

Man who used Covid relief funds to buy rare Pokémon card sent to prison

Poké-no!

10

Bundle for Ukraine now live on itch.io

Almost 1000 games included.

10

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

5

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store