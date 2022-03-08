PlayStation State of Play set for Wednesday

PlayStation will host a State of Play on Wednesday 9th March at 10pm UK time.

The presentation will last for 20 minutes, will include first looks and updates on both PS4 and PS5 games, and will focus primarily on games coming from Japanese publishers.

You can watch the broadcast on Twitch and YouTube.

A PlayStation Blog post about the event notes that there will be no updates on PlayStation VR2 titles or hardware.

State of Play returns Wednesday, March 9.



Tune in at 10 PM GMT for about 20 minutes of PS4 & PS5 first looks and updates, with a special focus on games coming from our Japan publishers. Full details: https://t.co/v3uXDcIgo3 pic.twitter.com/ZfI517DyvX — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) March 8, 2022

It's not all Japanese publishers too, with others from around the world offering updates.

What are you most excited to hear about? Could we finally see progress on Final Fantasy 16 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2?