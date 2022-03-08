Disgaea 6 Complete gets its PlayStation 4, PS5 and PC release date

The previously tenuous "summer" release date for Disgaea 6 Complete has now be cemented in stone: The game will release on the 28th of June for the PS4, PS5 and PC.

To accompany this announcement, a new character trailer has been revealed. After all, "a zany adventure requires a zany cast of characters, and they don't get any zanier than in Disgaea 6 Complete".

You can check it out for yourself below.

Those who purchase the PS4 version of the game will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free, regardless of if they bought a digital or physical copy on its release.

Disgaea 6 introduces a new protagonist named Zed to the series. Zed is a teenage zombie on a quest to defeat the God of Destruction. Luckily for Zed, he has the rather unique ability of Super Reincarnation. This means that anytime Zed gets smited by the God of Destruction, he Super Reincarnates in a new Netherworld. Handy!

It was first announced that Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny would be making its way to PC and PlayStation consoles in the form of the "complete" edition last month. Before this, Disgaea 6 was a switch exclusive.

As Matt reported in February, those who purchase Disgaea 6's new Complete edition will receive all the character and cosmetic DLC released for Switch post-launch, plus a new colour DLC, bundled together in one single package.