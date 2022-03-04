Babylon's Fall is off to a bad start on Steam

Less than 1000 online worldwide.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 4 March 2022

New PC and PlayStation release Babylon's Fall appears to have flopped on Steam.

Published by Square Enix and developed by Platinum Games, the multiplayer hack-and-slash RPG currently has a peak of just 874 players on Steam, and a "Mixed" rating for user reviews.

It currently sits well outside Steam's top 200 most popular games.

User reviews have criticised Babylon's Fall for its games as a service elements, monetisation model and £60 price tag.

"For the price they are asking for, it's not worth it," one user wrote. "Online only, cash shop and a seasonal battle pass. Wait for it to drop to 30 or so euro, but until they do that you might have no one to play with."

"A potentially fun Platinum Games title was stretched into a massive time and money sink that is really hard to justify," another user said. "It's Square Enix's Avengers game all over again."

Indeed, Babylon's Fall looks like the latest in a long line of misses from publisher Square Enix. Marvel's Avengers famously fumbled its live game approach. Last month, the publisher said its single-player Guardians of the Galaxy game had also missed the mark.

Last month, Platinum Games boss Atsushi Inaba said the studio was changing its approach to developing games to make titles that "can be enjoyed and loved for a longer period of time".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Babylon's Fall

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Elden Ring has a tutorial problem

Praise the hole.

115

Square Enix announces return of Dungeon Siege

As part of "metaverse" game The Sandbox.

36

New mod lets you pause Elden Ring

Try fingers on pause.

30

Elden Ring server downtime planned

1st March on Steam and PlayStation.

22

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starters are already popular

Weedcat, fire croc, or ducky?

12

You may also enjoy...

Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

UPDATE: Crossover with Another Eden teased.

50

Final Fantasy 14 now most profitable game in the series

Reaping the rewards.

37

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

41

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

4

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store