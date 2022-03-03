Acclaimed cosmic jazz adventure Genesis Noir adds three new levels in free update

Available now on PC, Mac, Xbox, and Switch.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 3 March 2022

If you enjoyed your time with developer Feral Cat Den's wonderfully stylish cosmic jazz adventure Genesis Noir when it released last year, you may be interested to know you can now tootle, slap, and parp your way through three new levels - courtesy of its free Astronomy Update, available now on Xbox, Switch, PC, and Mac.

Genesis Noir did, of course, dazzle at launch last year, melding exploratory point-and-click-style tinkering with stylish audio-visual presentation - a blend of Saul-Bass-inspired animation and smooth jazz soundtrack, both in service to a strange whodunnit yarn spanning space and time.

"The biggest compliment I can give this game is that it's truly like nothing else I've played before, and it's incredibly focused and dedicated to its creative vision and its theme," wrote Eurogamer contributor Malindy Hetfield in her Recommended review. "If you're looking for something different, a gentle form of experimentation in a beautiful package, I can't recommend Genesis Noir more."

Genesis Noir - The Astronomy Update.

And now, there's a little bit more Genesis Noir to slink back into. "We had so many ideas for how to explore the Big Bang, but didn't get the chance to make them all before release," Feral Cat Den explained of its new Astronomy Update on Twitter. "We kept tinkering with these concepts, however, and today we're excited to update the game with three small levels".

As such, returning players on PC, Mac, Xbox, and Switch can now "reveal the constellations of Golden Boy, No Man and Miss Mass, visit the historical site of Stonehenge, and also jump into the future." You can get a taste of the adventures that await in the trailer above.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Genesis Noir

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

There's a new game for Wii U

Tab still running.

11

The wonderful A Short Hike steps forth onto PlayStation and Xbox next week

Move along.

9

The intriguing-looking Exo One finally arrives next week

Ready to ship.

6

A digital lockpicking museum unlocks on Steam today

Museum of Mechanics: Lockpicking preserves the age-old game mechanic.

6

Steam success Loop Hero launches next month on Nintendo Switch

Back again.

5

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | Moncage review - a simply beautiful story-puzzler

It's hip to be square.

29

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

23

Essential | Inscryption review: a wonderful nightmare, and a vividly memorable game of cards

Bloody hell.

23

Review | Bonfire Peaks review - we'll burn it down together

Boxing clever.

5

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

4

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store