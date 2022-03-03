Acclaimed cosmic jazz adventure Genesis Noir adds three new levels in free update

If you enjoyed your time with developer Feral Cat Den's wonderfully stylish cosmic jazz adventure Genesis Noir when it released last year, you may be interested to know you can now tootle, slap, and parp your way through three new levels - courtesy of its free Astronomy Update, available now on Xbox, Switch, PC, and Mac.

Genesis Noir did, of course, dazzle at launch last year, melding exploratory point-and-click-style tinkering with stylish audio-visual presentation - a blend of Saul-Bass-inspired animation and smooth jazz soundtrack, both in service to a strange whodunnit yarn spanning space and time.

"The biggest compliment I can give this game is that it's truly like nothing else I've played before, and it's incredibly focused and dedicated to its creative vision and its theme," wrote Eurogamer contributor Malindy Hetfield in her Recommended review. "If you're looking for something different, a gentle form of experimentation in a beautiful package, I can't recommend Genesis Noir more."

Genesis Noir - The Astronomy Update.

And now, there's a little bit more Genesis Noir to slink back into. "We had so many ideas for how to explore the Big Bang, but didn't get the chance to make them all before release," Feral Cat Den explained of its new Astronomy Update on Twitter. "We kept tinkering with these concepts, however, and today we're excited to update the game with three small levels".

As such, returning players on PC, Mac, Xbox, and Switch can now "reveal the constellations of Golden Boy, No Man and Miss Mass, visit the historical site of Stonehenge, and also jump into the future." You can get a taste of the adventures that await in the trailer above.