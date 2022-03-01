Dear Esther developer's Little Orpheus release date delayed

"In light of recent world events."

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 1 March 2022

Today's planned launch of Little Orpheus for PC and consoles has been postponed, publisher Secret Mode has confirmed.

Developed by The Chinese Room, the studio behind Dear Esther and Everybody's Gone to the Rapture, Little Orpheus featured a Russian rocket pilot in a humorous adventure.

Understandably, Secret Mode has decided now is not the time for the game to arrive. No new release date has been set.

"In light of recent world events, today's PC and console launch for Little Orpheus will be delayed," Secret Room wrote.

"While Little Orpheus was originally released on Apple Arcade in June 2020 and does not directly reference recent world events, we recognise some of the game's themes and content may be upsetting to players at this time.

"We thank you for your understanding and will share more information at a later point."

Vikki Blake called the game "a delightful platforming sprint from the masters of the walking sim," in Eurogamer's Little Orpheus review. "Sprightly platforming action marks a change of pace for The Chinese Room in this bold if brief adventure."

