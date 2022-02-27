Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will come to Switch later this year

An "all-new entry in the Pokémon series".

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 27 February 2022

UPDATE 5.29pm 27/02: In a blog post that followed the announcement of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, we now know the name of our starter Pokémon: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Grass type Sprigatito is described as a "capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon", whilst Fire type Fuecoco is "the laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace.

That leaves the delightfully named Quaxly, a water type duck who is an "earnest and tidy" Duckling Pokémon.

Original story follows.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are coming to Switch later this year.

Revealing the new Pokémon instalment at today's Pokémon Presents, this "all-new entry in the Pokémon series" is expected to release worldwide in "late 2022" on Switch.

You can watch the full announcement trailer below:

Beyond that, little was given away beyond confirmation that it will be "an open-world adventure", likely not dissimilar to the later Pokémon titles.

We also got a peek at three as yet unnamed Gen 9 Pokémon - a grass type, a fire type, and a water type, all of which are very cute - and some stunning landscapes, in both glorious sunshine and under the shine of the moon.

Screenshot_2022_02_27_at_14.47.39__2_
Screenshot_2022_02_27_at_14.44.07__2_

Other Pokémon we think we spotted include Psyduck, Blissey, Magnimite, Clauncher, Meowth, and Pikachu, naturally.

