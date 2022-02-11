Russian teenager jailed for plot to blow up FSB building in Minecraft

Five years for alleged terrorist charges.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 11 February 2022

A Russian teenager who allegedly planned to blow up an FSB security service building in Minecraft has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The teen, 16-year-old Nikita Uvarov, has been charged with training for terrorist activities by a Siberian military court.

Two further defendants were cleared of charges and given suspended sentences for cooperating with investigators.

The three teens were detained in the summer of 2020 for spreading political leaflets in support of a Moscow mathematician and anarchist, who was on trial for vandalism. They were aged 14 at the time.

They left leaflets at a local FSB building. Russia's FSB is the successor to its Soviet-era KGB.

Their phones were taken, on which police discovered a plot to blow up a virtual FSB building they had created in Minecraft.

Their phones also contained videos of the teens throwing Molotov cocktails at a wall and creating pyrotechnics, according to the Moscow Times.

Uvarov pleaded not guilty in court, stating pressures from authorities during the investigation and denied planning to blow anything up.

"I am not a terrorist, I am not guilty," he said in his closing statement.

The case is part of a wider pattern where teens are targeted by state security forces to create an atmosphere of fear among young people critical of the government, claim human rights activists.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Minecraft: Java Edition

Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Farmville maker Zynga plans studio-sized group making blockchain and NFT games by year end

"They come at it from an investor or, a whale, point of view."

57

Horizon Forbidden West accessibility features detailed, introduces new custom difficulty setting and co-pilot system

Bringing the game to as "many fans as possible".

25

Microsoft watching to ensure Activision has "the right people" at top to improve culture

Following months of damning reports into company.

21

Xbox update adds comma to your Gamerscore total

Plus lag fixes, and ability to add background image from Edge.

19

Nolan North voicing novelisation of Tom Holland's Uncharted movie

A flock of Drakes.

6

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

65

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store