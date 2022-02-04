Hideo Kojima has launched a podcast

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 4 February 2022

Hideo Kojima, famous for Death Stranding, Metal Gear Solid and the sweat-inducing PT, has started his own podcast.

The podcast, which is simply called Hideo Kojima's Radioverse, is available on Amazon Audio. In each episode, Kojima will host a variety of guests, while they "talk about deep topics related to games and movies that cannot be heard anywhere else" (via Gamespot).

The first guests to join Kojima on his podcast were members of Japanese YouTube channel 2BRO.

2BRO has amassed a huge following since its channel launched in 2010, and currently has 3.04m subscribers. Within its video catalogue is a huge range of gaming content, spanning almost every genre from Gang Beasts to Five Nights At Freddy's, making them an ideal choice for Radioverse's debut.

Sadly, for many of us, this podcast is currently only available in Japan (sad face) and in Japanese.

However, there is hope those of us outside of Japan may be able to get our Kojima fix at some point soon. In December, Kojima hinted that Kojima Productions was currently working on multiple new projects. Then, in January, he teased fans even further by tweeting that he was "going to start a new work in earnest, and move to the next level of experimentation with a radical project".

It was at this time that Kojima also made mention of perhaps starting something "like a radio project", which one can assume was a hint at his podcast. That being said, you can never be too sure when it comes to Kojima, who has a habit of dangling carrots on strings in front of us, and then not actually telling us anything about them.

Needless to say, it doesn't look like Kojima will be slowing down any time soon. Maybe he will even come back round to that Silent Hills game of his... (Ok, that is my wishful thinking).

