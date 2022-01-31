Discord is "gradually" rolling out PlayStation Network integration from today

US first, other countries to follow.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 31 January 2022

Sony's previously announced partnership with Discord has finally reached fruition, and PlayStation users can start linking their PSN accounts with the chat platform from today.

Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan formally announced Discord integration for PlayStation Network last May, saying the companies were aiming to bring "the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year". At the time, it wasn't entirely clear how far that integration might actually go, but now, in a new post on the Discord website, all has been revealed.

From today, PlayStation owners in the US will have the option to link to their PSN account from within Discord - via the 'User Settings > Connections' menu on desktop, mobile, or the web - which will then display whichever PlayStation 4 or PS5 game they happen to be playing in their profile for other Discord users to see.

discord_playstation_integration_settings_menu
PSN accounts can be linked from within Discord's User Settings menu.

Additionally, PlayStation users can opt to display their PSN IDs directly on their Discord profiles. This, the company says, is "especially great for knowing if your friend is currently playing a game that supports cross-play on another platform."

Discord is rolling out the new feature "gradually" and only to users in the US at first. For those elsewhere in the world, PSN ID integration will be heading to additional countries "soon".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Microsoft is changing how it runs Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass subscriptions

UPDATE: Changes will roll out globally.

81

Nintendo has filed another 1300 copyright strikes against a music-sharing YouTube channel

Nintend-no.

76

French retailer warns customers to "choose their machine carefully" after Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard

"Notice to gamers, Microsoft has bought Activision!"

71

Half-Life 2's UI is getting Steam Deck ready

All decked up.

20

Dark Souls PC online servers are down following reports of a security issue

The servers have been "temporarily deactivated to allow the team to investigate".

17

You may also enjoy...

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe was the best-selling boxed game in the UK last week

We're never getting Mario Kart 9.

42

Former Twitch employees say company routinely valued speed and profit over safety and security in new report

Massive data breach "seemed inevitable".

17

Jelly Deals | Xbox Series X/S stock: where to buy Microsoft's new console

Find out when the next Xbox Series X restocks are happening.

133

Jelly Deals | PS5 stock: latest updates on where to buy the PlayStation 5

Check out the list of retailers where the console is currently in stock.

434

Feature | It's time to stop running from gaming addiction

Talk to the hand.

174

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store