French retailer warns customers to "choose their machine carefully" after Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard

"Notice to gamers, Microsoft has bought Activision!"

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 30 January 2022

A French supermarket has put up a notice in its gaming section to advise prospective buyers that Microsoft now owns Call of Duty publisher, Activision.

It comes in the wake of Microsoft's shock announcement that it plans to acquire Activision Blizzard, prompting this retailer to seemingly notify customers shopping for PS5 hardware to "choose [their console] machine carefully".

As spotted by VGC, the notice - which says "Notice to gamers, Microsoft has bought Activision! Choose your machine carefully", with the handwritten addendum "(Call of Duty)" so buyers are aware what franchise the acquisition impacts - appeared in French retailer Cora, which reportedly has 60 stores in France, and a further 20 in Romania, Belgium and Luxembourg.

It's not yet clear if this is the actions of a single store or a company-wide mandate, but it nonetheless intimates the impact the buyout may have on the wider industry and consumer behaviour.

Microsoft announced on 18th January its plans to acquire Call of Duty and World of Warcraft maker Activision Blizzard in an astonishing, industry-shaking deal worth $68.7bn. The deal is expected to be approved in 2023.

As Tom explained at the time, the monumental acquisition - by far the largest ever seen in video games, and the largest in Microsoft's history - means Microsoft will own blockbuster franchises such as Call of Duty, Spyro, Guitar Hero, Crash Bandicoot and Tony Hawk from Activision, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Hearthstone and StarCraft from Blizzard, as well as Candy Crush from mobile arm King.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Xbox Series X

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Ubisoft's NFT bosses say players just "don't get it"

"It's really beneficial."

246

Microsoft is changing how it runs Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass subscriptions

UPDATE: Changes will roll out globally.

73

Sega quits Japanese arcade business after 50 years

Gone fast.

45

Epic Games Store added 34m accounts last year

Profile, chat and library improvements on the way.

26

Microsoft reportedly developing Monster Hunter style co-op game

A certain affinity to Capcom's work.

25

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

65

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store