Dear Esther developer's Little Orpheus announced for PC and consoles

Blast off.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 25 January 2022

Little Orpheus, the Apple Arcade platformer from the brains behind Dear Esther and Everybody's Gone to the Rapture, is coming to PC and consoles.

Developer The Chinese Room today confirmed Little Orpheus launches anew for Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Epic Game Store, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on 1st March.

Originally launched in 2020 for Apple's game subscription service, Little Orpheus was well-received for its wacky Soviet space program adventure inspired by Flash Gordon. Unlike The Chinese Room's other releases, this is not a walking sim.

Improved textures, animations and all episodes of the original release are included in this new version.

Vikki Blake called the game "a delightful platforming sprint from the masters of the walking sim," in Eurogamer's Little Orpheus review. "Sprightly platforming action marks a change of pace for The Chinese Room in this bold if brief adventure."

