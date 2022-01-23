Raven Software ends QA strike action in light of unionisation

"Appreciate all the community support throughout the strike!"

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 23 January 2022

Raven Software's QA team has ended its strike action.

As Matt helpfully summarised for us a couple of days back, the strike began when around a third of the QA team was laid off back in December. The firings - coming after a five-week period of overtime and anticipated end-of-year crunch - occurred despite Activision allegedly promising the team it was working on a pay restructure to increase wages.

Now quality assurance testers at Activision Blizzard's Wisconsin-based Raven Software studio have announced their intention to form a worker's union, however, the ABK Workers Alliance collective has announced plans to end the strike "pending the recognition of our union".

"Pending the recognition of our union, the Raven QA strike has ended. Unused strike funds are being stored for future organising/strike efforts," ABK Workers Alliance announced on Twitter earlier today.

"We'll post or retweet any GW[A] updates here. Appreciate all the community support throughout the strike!"

Activision Blizzard appeared to downplay the significance of news of unionisation, saying it was "carefully reviewing the request for voluntary recognition from the CWA, which seeks to organise around three dozen of the company's nearly 10,000 employees".

Earlier this week Microsoft dropped the bombshell news it was purchasing the beleaguered Activision Blizzard for $70BN. In response, the ABK Worker's Alliance called the acquisition "surprising", but said it did not change its goals. "[We] remain committed to fighting for workplace improvements and the rights of our employees regardless of who is financially in control", it insisted in a statement.

