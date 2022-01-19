Activision Blizzard staff react to Microsoft buyout news

No one expects the Microsoft Acquisition.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 19 January 2022

Following the news Microsoft is acquiring Activision Blizzard, employees have begun speaking out out on social media.

The ABK Worker's Alliance - a group of employees pushing for workplace reform - yesterday stated that news of the acquisition was "surprising" but did "not change the goals of the ABK Worker's Alliance".

Since then, other Activision Blizzard employees have shared their views.

Eurogamer Newscast Special: Xbox buying Activision Blizzard.

Much of the criticism has focused on CEO Bobby Kotick's comments on declining stock prices. In an interview with GamesBeat, he claimed the stock price decline was mainly due to delays to Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4, rather than the ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit.

Activision Blizzard employees have since criticised the comments - and suggested that the delays were linked to the company's cultural issues. "Are you kidding me right now?" said senior UI engineer Valentine Powell. "Throwing game devs under the bus rather than taking responsibility for the culture he helped to foster."

"Hey Bobby, remember when you showed up at our all-hands and said, 'There are no expectations for a date, just make it great'? Because WE sure as hell remember," said a product manager by the username SarawynDawnstar. "Not a single one of us is going to fall for your gaslighting and continued failure to take responsibility."

Former staff Jessica Gonzalez (a founder of the ABK Worker's Alliance) and Stephanie Krutsick also chimed in.

Arkane artist Sadie Boyd welcomed her new Activision Blizzard colleagues, but added "I have one thing to say and it's fuck Bobby Kotick from the bottom of my heart."

Elsewhere there have been some positive reactions to the acquisition. Kate Anderson, from the Activision QA team, echoed the sentiment of the ABK Worker's Alliance. "ABK Worker's Alliance will still be advocating for employees, no matter who our leadership is," they said. "Whether it's Bobby Kotick or Phil Spencer, we will keep addressing the issues that we see within the gaming industry."

Said Daniel Duffin, an associate test analyst on Hearthstone: "I'm looking forward to Microsoft replacing [Bobby Kotick] and the rest of the board with people who are competent, and not complicit."

Dana Pull, senior test analyst, also felt hopeful: "The longer the day has gone on, the better I have felt. The news is still completely surreal, and it's been weird to feel something akin to hope after so long in the dark."

Other staff have at least seen the brighter side.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (22)

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Xbox head says it's "not our intent to pull communities away from" other platforms following Activision Blizzard deal

While new report says some Xbox exclusivity planned.

199

Sony stock value plummets $20bn following word of Microsoft Activision Blizzard deal

Share play.

163

Xbox Game Pass now has over 25 million subscribers

Activision Blizzard acquisition will no doubt boost subscribers further.

94

Activision Blizzard boss Bobby Kotick expected to leave once Microsoft deal closes - report

Byebye, Kotick.

57

Activision Blizzard boss mulled buyout of Kotaku and PC Gamer - report

In order to "change the public narrative".

51

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

65

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Comments (22)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store