Activision Blizzard staff react to Microsoft buyout news

Following the news Microsoft is acquiring Activision Blizzard, employees have begun speaking out out on social media.

The ABK Worker's Alliance - a group of employees pushing for workplace reform - yesterday stated that news of the acquisition was "surprising" but did "not change the goals of the ABK Worker's Alliance".

Since then, other Activision Blizzard employees have shared their views.

The news of Activision's acquisition by Microsoft is surprising, but does not change the goals of the ABK Worker's Alliance. (1/6) — ABetterABK ? ABK Workers Alliance (@ABetterABK) January 18, 2022

Much of the criticism has focused on CEO Bobby Kotick's comments on declining stock prices. In an interview with GamesBeat, he claimed the stock price decline was mainly due to delays to Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4, rather than the ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit.

Activision Blizzard employees have since criticised the comments - and suggested that the delays were linked to the company's cultural issues. "Are you kidding me right now?" said senior UI engineer Valentine Powell. "Throwing game devs under the bus rather than taking responsibility for the culture he helped to foster."

I just cannot with this. Are you kidding me right now? Throwing gamedevs under the bus rather taking responsibility for the culture he helped to foster. https://t.co/mCbPY2ri2v — Valentine Powell ?????????? (@valentine_irl) January 19, 2022

"Hey Bobby, remember when you showed up at our all-hands and said, 'There are no expectations for a date, just make it great'? Because WE sure as hell remember," said a product manager by the username SarawynDawnstar. "Not a single one of us is going to fall for your gaslighting and continued failure to take responsibility."

Whaaat? Hey Bobby, remember when you showed up at our all-hands and said, ?There are no expectations for a date, just make it great?? Because WE sure as hell remember. ? Not a single one of us is going to fall for your gaslighting and continued failure to take responsibility. https://t.co/kywIfCLRwW — ? ????s??? ? (@SarawynDawnstar) January 19, 2022

Former staff Jessica Gonzalez (a founder of the ABK Worker's Alliance) and Stephanie Krutsick also chimed in.

AND DEFINITELY NOT BEING SUED BY EVERYONE https://t.co/DfpZpYFlKr — Jessica Gonzalez ?? #ABetterABK #ABetterUbisoft (@_TechJess) January 19, 2022

The fucking BALLS on this guy.@BobbyKotick - you absolute piece of garbage.



You know exactly why delays were happening and you know for SURE the REAL reason stock prices dropped, you sentient mound of toxic sludge.



How dare you.#ActivisionBlizzard #Microsoft #ABetterABK https://t.co/2LEiWYROO4 — ?? Stephanie Krutsick #ABetterABK ??? (@skrutsick) January 19, 2022

Arkane artist Sadie Boyd welcomed her new Activision Blizzard colleagues, but added "I have one thing to say and it's fuck Bobby Kotick from the bottom of my heart."

Welcome new Activision colleagues and friends, while the news is fantastic and I?m excited to see you join the family, I have one thing to say and it?s fuck Bobby Kotick from the bottom of my heart <3 — Sadie Boyd (@Wonder_Phoenix) January 18, 2022

Elsewhere there have been some positive reactions to the acquisition. Kate Anderson, from the Activision QA team, echoed the sentiment of the ABK Worker's Alliance. "ABK Worker's Alliance will still be advocating for employees, no matter who our leadership is," they said. "Whether it's Bobby Kotick or Phil Spencer, we will keep addressing the issues that we see within the gaming industry."

ABK Worker's Alliance will still be advocating for employees, no matter who our leadership is. Whether it's Bobby Kotick or Phil Spencer, we will keep addressing the issues that we see within the gaming industry. https://t.co/1nErWfq7Pk — Kate Anderson?#ABetterABK? (@RebelComicNerd) January 18, 2022

Said Daniel Duffin, an associate test analyst on Hearthstone: "I'm looking forward to Microsoft replacing [Bobby Kotick] and the rest of the board with people who are competent, and not complicit."

I'm stoked about Microsoft acquiring us because Kotick isn't at the top of our organization anymore. He finally has someone to answer to.



I'm looking forward to Microsoft replacing him and the rest of the board with people who are competent, and not complicit. — Daniel Duffin ? #ABetterABK ? (@fusrohdaniel) January 18, 2022

Dana Pull, senior test analyst, also felt hopeful: "The longer the day has gone on, the better I have felt. The news is still completely surreal, and it's been weird to feel something akin to hope after so long in the dark."

The longer the day has gone on, the better I have felt. The news is still completely surreal, and it?s been weird to feel something akin to hope after so long in the dark. I was beginning to feel like we weren?t allowed to have that emotion anymore. ? — Dana Pull (@dana_pull) January 19, 2022

Other staff have at least seen the brighter side.

No one expects the Microsoft Acquisition... pic.twitter.com/MJIWWdnsJe — ?Megan Embree - #ABetterABK ? (@so_bewitching) January 18, 2022

Does this mean we officially have license rights for this? Asking for a potentially new helper in WoW. pic.twitter.com/WCv4zQeHct — Adam ? #ABetterABK (@Glaxigrav) January 18, 2022