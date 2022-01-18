Innersloth will add friend lists to Among Us this year

Scream cosmetics also due soon.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 18 January 2022

Innersloth has revealed the roadmap for Among Us in 2022, with friend lists as the next major addition.

It's a much requested feature, allowing players to match up with their friends more easily without using codes.

"Finally you'll be able to keep in contact with any Crewmates you get along with... or keep tabs on your greatest enemies, I guess?" reads the update post. "We know a ton of you have found some lifelong friendships from this game and that's really cool - we want to allow you to keep in touch and continue playing games together!"

Quality of life improvements are also planned, to provide clarity around account setup, Cosmicube redemption, and other elements of the game.

"You're basically experiencing the building of Among Us and our adjustment to its popularity with us haha. That being said, confusing you isn't the goal, so making improvements to the UX is also coming up next. Thanks for being patient with us!"

roadmap2022q1_1024x576

Collaborations will continue in future. Next up are Ghostface cosmetics to celebrate the release of the new Scream movie.

Further down the line, Innersloth is looking to add new roles to the existing line-up, a hide 'n' seek mode, more Cosmicubes, and other additions.

And of course, there's a new fifth map in the works.

Beyond that, there's also Among Us VR planned, as announced at The Game Awards.

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

