Xbox Series X/S is Microsoft's fastest-selling Xbox console generation, despite supply constraints

"Demand is exceeding the supply for all of us."

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 11 January 2022

Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S are outpacing sales of previous Xbox console generations - despite the fact that supply has been unable to meet demand.

In a wide-ranging New York Times interview, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said Microsoft had "at this point... sold more of this generation of Xboxes, which is Xbox Series X and S, than we had any previous version of Xboxes."

On the surface, this may not be too surprising - Microsoft has effectively doubled its chances this generation with two very different console models, each of which offers its own proposition. This was not the case with the launch of the original Xbox, Xbox 360, or Xbox One.

But Spencer went on to say that Xbox Series X/S had achieved this fastest-selling feat despite the much-reported supply shortages hitting chip manufacturers, production delays due to the Covid, and various global distribution bottlenecks.

"When you think about trying to go get an Xbox or a new PlayStation right now in the market, they're really hard to find," Spencer continued. "And it's not because supply is smaller than it's ever been. Supply is actually as big as it's ever been. It's that demand is exceeding the supply for all of us.

"So it's our job to get the supply there to meet that demand."

Spencer concluded that Microsoft now spent "a lot of time" solving logistical issues such as "how do we move consoles from A to B location and securing chips". He also touched on another recent problem: scalping. "how do you actually manage so that real customers are buying our consoles and it's not a bunch of scalpers and bots that are securing the capacity? It's multi-step and it's kind of a 24-7 job for the team right now."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Xbox Series X

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Take-Two to buy Zynga for staggering $12.7bn

Rockstar deal.

60

Sega stalls NFT plans following "negative reactions" from players

"If it is perceived as simple money-making, I would like to make a decision not to proceed."

58

Twitch clamps down on TV show streams

Pokimane first high-profile ban.

52

Fortnite reportedly set to welcome Paramount franchises

First up, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

34

Days Gone director pitched open-world Resistance

Syphon Filter reboot also discussed.

33

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

67

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store