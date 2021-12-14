Nintendo Indie World presentation tomorrow

Switch on.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 14 December 2021

Nintendo will hold its next indie-game focused presentation tomorrow, 15th December 2021, at 5pm UK time. (That's 9am Pacific, or 12pm Eastern.)

This edition of Nintendo Indie World will last around 20 minutes, and showcase a number of upcoming games coming to Nintendo Switch.

So, set expectations accordingly - don't expect the next F-Zero, or Breath of the Wild 2 or whatever it's called. Do expect some nice independently-developed gems.

You'll be able to watch the show live tomorrow via the video above.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (13)

More about Nintendo Switch

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

PlayStation 5 console covers coming early next year

Available in five colours.

122

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade's standard edition will cost £65/$70 on PC

The "deluxe edition" will set you back £90/$95.

69

Activision Blizzard says "active, transparent dialogue between leaders and employees" better than unionisation in email to staff

As strike action heads into fifth day.

63

The Gunk leads new additions to Xbox Game Pass

UPDATE: Among Us also on the way.

60

Roblox accused of being an unsafe environment for children

A new People Make Games video highlights the issue.

44

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

76

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

1

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

6

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Comments (13)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store