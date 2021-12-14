Nintendo Indie World presentation tomorrow

Nintendo will hold its next indie-game focused presentation tomorrow, 15th December 2021, at 5pm UK time. (That's 9am Pacific, or 12pm Eastern.)

This edition of Nintendo Indie World will last around 20 minutes, and showcase a number of upcoming games coming to Nintendo Switch.

So, set expectations accordingly - don't expect the next F-Zero, or Breath of the Wild 2 or whatever it's called. Do expect some nice independently-developed gems.

You'll be able to watch the show live tomorrow via the video above.

