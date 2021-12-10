Sega unveils Sonic Frontiers with new trailer

Sega has properly unveiled Sonic Frontiers.

It has the series "first ever open zone", Sega said.

Sonic Frontiers is developed by Sonic Team Japan, with producer Sachiko Kawamura and director Morio Kishimoto at the helm. The new trailer is below:

Players "will have the freedom to explore the visually stunning, open-zone realm", Sega said.

Here's the official blurb:

"An experience like never before, accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high velocity open-zone freedom. Battle powerful enemies as you speed through the Starfall Islands - landscapes brimming with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls, sizzling deserts and more!"

Sonic Frontiers is due out on current and next-gen consoles and PC in late 2022.