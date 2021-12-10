Monolith is making a Wonder Woman game

"You are a hero, but you can be more."

News by Christian Donlan, Features Editor
Updated on 10 December 2021

Monolith is making a Wonder Woman game. The project's just been announced at this year's Game Awards.

Wonder Woman will apparently be a single-player open world action game "powered by Nemesis system". A stylish teaser was shown focusing on Wonder Woman's iconic costume. No gameplay yet or platforms, and no hint of a date.

But Monolith! That's exciting! The studio's most recent work has been on the Middle-earth games, bringing a touch of chaos and dynamic warmongering to Tolkien, but the studio made its name with stuff like No One Lives Forever and F.E.A.R. It's not the team's first time dealing with DC superheroes either - Monolith also made Gotham City Imposters, which I really quite liked.

Players will "become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world" and "forge deep connections with both enemies and allies as they progress from a heroic fighter into a proven leader".

