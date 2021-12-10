Ex-Telltale Games team announce Star Trek: Resurgence

Star Trek: Resurgence is a new narrative adventure from former Telltale Games developers at freshly-formed Dramatic Labs - the new studio founded by ex-Telltale boss Kevin Bruner.

A trailer was shown tonight during The Game Awards, showing new characters and the familiar pointy-eared face of Spock. It's coming to PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation and Xbox in spring 2022.

The setting is an era after Star Trek: The Next Generation. The gameplay is a Telltale Games-esque third-person adventure with narrative choices.

You'll play as two characters, First Officer Jara Rydek and Engineering Crewperson Carter Diaz, who will "unravel a sinister mystery involving two alien civilisations on the brink of war".

"As fans of Star Trek, it's truly an honour to be crafting a story which puts players right in the heart of the action, where significant choices and decisions will affect the entire narrative," said former Telltale boss Kevin Bruner, now Dramatic Labs founder.

"Built from the ground up using Epic's Unreal engine and our proprietary narrative engine, this game showcases our team's evolution in creating thought-provoking story-rich adventures."