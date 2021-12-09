Xbox's Winter Game Fest offers 36 demos of upcoming indie games
Available until 21st December.
The ID@Xbox Winter Game Fest demo event has returned, in partnership with tonight's The Game Awards, offering 36 demos for unreleased indie games on Xbox One and Series X/S.
The event runs until the 21st December, at which point you won't be able to download them anymore - although they should still be playable if you have them on your console.
It's worth remembering these demos represent a work-in-progress, and so may not represent the full game at their release.
Here's a couple highlights:
Death Trash features a post-apocalyptic world where cosmic horrors long for humanity but are meet by punks with shotguns. It combines old-school role-playing, modern action gameplay, and player freedom. Create your own character and explore this unique handcrafted world.
In Nobody Saves the World, complete quests to discover and swap between more than 15 varied and distinct forms. Mix and match abilities to unlock and complete even more challenging quests while exploring a vast overworld and its extensive dungeons, either solo or with a friend online.
Here's the full list of games:
- Apico (Whitethorn Digital/TNgineers)
- Aspire: Ina's Tale (Untold Tales/Wondernauts Studio)
- Aztech Forgotten Gods (Lienzo)
- Best Month Ever! (Klabater/Warsaw Film School Video Game & Film Production Studio)
- Blacktail (The Parasight)
- Blind Fate: Edo no Yami (101XP/Troglobytes Games)
- Breakers Collection (QUByte Interactive)
- Castle on the Coast (Klabater/Big Heart Productions)
- Chenso Club (Aurora Punks/Pixadome)
- Death Trash (Crafting Legends)
- Demon Turf (Playtonic Games/Fabraz)
- Flewfie's Adventure (Valorware LTD)
- Freshly Frosted (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)
- Grid Force - Mask of the Goddess (Playtra Games)
- Josh Journey: Darkness Totems (QUByte Interactive/Província Studio)
- Justice Sucks: Recharged (Samurai Punk)
- Kraken Academy!! (Fellow Traveller/Happy Broccoli Games)
- Lonesome Village (Ogre Pixel)
- Loot River (straka.studio)
- Mind Scanners (Brave At Night/The Outer Zone)
- Nobody Saves the World (Drinkbox Studios)
- Outbreak: Contagious Memories (Dead Drop Studios)
- Overpass: Rhythm Roadtrip (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild/Studio Bean)
- Princess Farmer (Whitethorn Games/Samobee Games)
- Raccoo Venture (QUByte Interactive/Diego Ras)
- Space Boat (Recombobulator Games)
- Spacelines From the Far Out (Skystone Games/Coffeenauts)
- Super Toy Cars Offroad (Eclipse Games)
- The Chase of Ellen (Nick Silverstein)
- The Darkest Tales (101XP/Trinity Team)
- The Gardener and the Wild Vines (Finite Reflection Studios)
- The Last Oricru (Koch Media/Prime Matter/GoldKnights)
- The Tale of Bistun (Black Cube Games)
- Treasures of the Aegean (Numskull Games/Undercoders)
- Tunic (Finji/Isometricorp)
- What Lies in the Multiverse (Untold Tales/Studio Voyager)
