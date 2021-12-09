Xbox's Winter Game Fest offers 36 demos of upcoming indie games

The ID@Xbox Winter Game Fest demo event has returned, in partnership with tonight's The Game Awards, offering 36 demos for unreleased indie games on Xbox One and Series X/S.

The event runs until the 21st December, at which point you won't be able to download them anymore - although they should still be playable if you have them on your console.

It's worth remembering these demos represent a work-in-progress, and so may not represent the full game at their release.

Here's a couple highlights:

Death Trash

Death Trash features a post-apocalyptic world where cosmic horrors long for humanity but are meet by punks with shotguns. It combines old-school role-playing, modern action gameplay, and player freedom. Create your own character and explore this unique handcrafted world.

Nobody Saves the World

In Nobody Saves the World, complete quests to discover and swap between more than 15 varied and distinct forms. Mix and match abilities to unlock and complete even more challenging quests while exploring a vast overworld and its extensive dungeons, either solo or with a friend online.