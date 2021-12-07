Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One for PS4 and Xbox One now due in "Q1 2022"

The Adventure of the Patient Resident.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 7 December 2021

Developer Frogwares has delayed the release of Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One a second time, with both versions now due to arrive in "Q1 2022".

Frogwares initially announced a delay for the PS4 and Xbox One editions of Sherlock Holmes' latest adventure back in September, telling fans the decision had been made "after extensive testing and discussion between QA, team leads, and the heads of the studio" and that the move would "benefit players with a better quality game all around".

"We only need more time and a little breathing room for our team to wrap these up properly," it continued, adding, "We are talking a few weeks at most". That suggested Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One would still make it to PS4 and Xbox One before the end of this year, given the game's 16th November release date on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. However, that's officially no longer the case. In a new update posted to Twitter, Frogwares revealed that while "the team is making good progress", it's now "looking at a Q1 release" on PS4 and Xbox One.

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - Accolades Trailer.

"We had to make the tough decision and delay [these] versions back in October," it wrote, "and we are still 100% in support of this choice. We needed to take a bit more time to polish and test the game on older hardware to deliver appropriate performance. This is our top priority and we're doing our best to make sure that the release is of a proper quality and well-optimised. Thanks you very much for your understanding, patience, and continued support."

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One - which takes Frogwares' well-regarded deduction-based adventure series in a new open-world direction as a fresh-faced 21-year-old Sherlock arrives on the sunny, Mediterranean-inspired island of Cordonahas - has garnered plenty of praise since its release on other platforms in November. Hopefully it won't be too long before PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners can get involved in the sleuthing action too.

More about Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

