Animal Crossing villagers get naked in DLC glitch

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have reported a glitch in the game's new DLC that is turning their villagers into nudists.

All animal villagers in the game wear clothes (besides rockstar pup KK Slider) and a big appeal is designing clothes for them to wear.

But a glitch in the Happy Home Paradise DLC causes villagers to inexplicably shed their clothes, turning the island into a happy nudist paradise instead.

The glitch appears to occur only in the cafe, one of the unlockable facilities you can design on Lottie's vacation islands, although there's no further information on why this occurs, or how to fix it.

In the meantime, players have been happily sharing nudes on social media.

It seems this glitch has been an issue since the launch of the DLC, but Nintendo is yet to fix it.

Until they do, beware of the fluffy butts and tentacles of these proudly naked villagers.

The release of the DLC has seen a resurgence of interest in the game, particularly among Twitch streamers.