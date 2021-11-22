Activision Blizzard boss reportedly discussed possible exit

But only if company issues not fixed "with speed".

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 22 November 2021

Bobby Kotick, boss of Activision Blizzard, has said he would consider standing down if the company's issues cannot be fixed "with speed".

Kotick stopped short of confirming he would quit in a meeting with fellow executives last Friday, Wall St Journal (paywall) reported. But, clearly, it was a topic of conversation.

Last week's bombshell report into Activision Blizzard detailed numerous claims of sexual assault, harassment and misconduct. Much of the report also centred on what exactly Kotick knew, and how he acted in response to many of the numerous allegations.

1

Kotick reportedly held meetings last week with management at both Activision and Blizzard, and was told some employees would not be satisfied until he stepped down.

More than 1700 staff subsequently called for Kotick to go, while a small group of Activision Blizzard shareholders, PlayStation and Xbox all piled on pressure.

But in a company-wide meeting, staff were told Activision Blizzard's recently-announced "zero-tolerance" policy to harassment did not apply to Kotick himself, despite a claim that he threatened to kill an employee via a voicemail. Incidents involving Kotick happened over a decade ago, employees were told, and there was no longer any evidence to investigate.

It remains unclear how exactly Activision Blizzard will solve the company's issues "with speed" or otherwise, or what timescale might lead to Kotick handing his resignation.

The latest WSJ report includes comment from an Activision spokesperson who said the company had made significant changes to create a safer workplace environment.

There are, reportedly, also plans for a "workplace excellence committee" to oversee future progress.

But how, when and if Kotick eventually goes has not been detailed.

As previously highlighted by Axios' Stephen Totilo, Kotick stands to make a substantial amount of money if he ever did leave Activision Blizzard - but how much depends on the nature of his exit. Potentially, Kotick could earn a $292m payout for his departure.

Activision stock has fallen 14 percent since last week's original WSJ article was published, and 30 percent down since late July when investigations into the company's culture were made public.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes are 2021's second-biggest boxed game launch

Brilliant.

4

Young people reportedly at risk of far-right extremism through online gaming channels

Chat apps like Discord used to groom young people.

80

UK government bans playing mobile phone games while driving

Pokémon no-go.

35

Xbox's Phil Spencer tells staff he is "evaluating all aspects" of relationship with Activision Blizzard

As over 1,000 Activision employees sign petition calling for CEO Bobby Kotick's resignation.

86

Activision Blizzard's zero-tolerance policy on harassment won't apply to Kotick, staff reportedly told

As there's no evidence of claims which occurred a decade ago.

62

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store