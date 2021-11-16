Riot Games launches two League of Legends spin-offs, confirms more for next year
Hextech Mayhem and Ruined King out now.
Riot Games has launched two of its previously revealed League of Legends spin-offs - Ruined King and Hextech Mayhem - with two new titles now confirmed for release next year.
Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story (as Riot is subtitling all its spin-off games) is a new rhythm runner from Choice Provisions, the studio behind the acclaimed Bit.Trip series.
It sees players, in the role of a yordle named Ziggs, bomb-jumping and bomb-attacking their way across the city of Piltover, with the scientist Heimerdinger in pursuit. Its rhythmic side-scrolling platform action, that unfolds to the beat of the soundtrack, should be immediately familiar to fans of the Bit.Trip runner series.
Hextech Mayhem is available now on Switch and PC, where it costs £8.09, and it'll be coming to mobile devices soon exclusively as part of Netlix's fledgling gaming service.
Today's second release, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, is a turn-based RPG developed by Airship Syndicate, the developer behind Darksiders Genesis.
Set across two regions of Runeterra - specifically the bustling sea port of Bilgewater and the cursed Shadow Isles, shrouded in a deadly mist - it unites League of Legends champions Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri, and Pyke in a quest to defeat a mysterious enemy.
Ruined King is out now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, with free upgrades for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 coming "soon". It costs £24.99 for the standard edition, and there's a £34.99 deluxe edition which includes Ruined Skin variants for all playable champions, the Lost & Found Weapon Pack, and the Ruination Starter Pack. Those that purchase the deluxe edition before 16th December also get Yasuo's Manamune Sword.
Alongside today's releases, Riot has confirmed two new League of Legends spin-offs will be arriving next year. Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is being developed by Tequila Works - the studio behind the wonderful Rime - and is described as a "heartwarming single-player adventure" that follows Nunu and Willump on an epic journey to find Nunu's long-lost mother. It's coming to Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.
CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story, meanwhile, is a single-player 2D action platformer with time control elements from developer Double Stallion. Gameplay for both CONV/RGENCE and Song of Nunu can be found in the developer featurettes above.
