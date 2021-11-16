Riot Games launches two League of Legends spin-offs, confirms more for next year

Riot Games has launched two of its previously revealed League of Legends spin-offs - Ruined King and Hextech Mayhem - with two new titles now confirmed for release next year.

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story (as Riot is subtitling all its spin-off games) is a new rhythm runner from Choice Provisions, the studio behind the acclaimed Bit.Trip series.

It sees players, in the role of a yordle named Ziggs, bomb-jumping and bomb-attacking their way across the city of Piltover, with the scientist Heimerdinger in pursuit. Its rhythmic side-scrolling platform action, that unfolds to the beat of the soundtrack, should be immediately familiar to fans of the Bit.Trip runner series.

HexTech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story Trailer.

Hextech Mayhem is available now on Switch and PC, where it costs £8.09, and it'll be coming to mobile devices soon exclusively as part of Netlix's fledgling gaming service.

Today's second release, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, is a turn-based RPG developed by Airship Syndicate, the developer behind Darksiders Genesis.

Set across two regions of Runeterra - specifically the bustling sea port of Bilgewater and the cursed Shadow Isles, shrouded in a deadly mist - it unites League of Legends champions Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri, and Pyke in a quest to defeat a mysterious enemy.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Trailer.

Ruined King is out now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, with free upgrades for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 coming "soon". It costs £24.99 for the standard edition, and there's a £34.99 deluxe edition which includes Ruined Skin variants for all playable champions, the Lost & Found Weapon Pack, and the Ruination Starter Pack. Those that purchase the deluxe edition before 16th December also get Yasuo's Manamune Sword.

Song of Nunu: A Developer's Story.

Alongside today's releases, Riot has confirmed two new League of Legends spin-offs will be arriving next year. Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is being developed by Tequila Works - the studio behind the wonderful Rime - and is described as a "heartwarming single-player adventure" that follows Nunu and Willump on an epic journey to find Nunu's long-lost mother. It's coming to Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

CONV/RGENCE: A Developer's Story.

CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story, meanwhile, is a single-player 2D action platformer with time control elements from developer Double Stallion. Gameplay for both CONV/RGENCE and Song of Nunu can be found in the developer featurettes above.