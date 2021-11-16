Modder brings actual brain-powered magic to Skyrim VR

Mind magic.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 16 November 2021

A modder has created a "real virtual magic" mod for Skyrim VR.

The mod uses a brain computer interface that measures your concentration.

The more you focus, the higher your magicka bar becomes. Fill it up and you'll do double damage; let it drop and you'll do less.

It means in order to use spells, you'll need to truly focus. With your actual brain.

As your focus drops, the size of the spinning in-hand spell symbol decreases in size, which all looks a bit Dr Strange.

To use the mod, you'll need access to a Muse meditation device (and a dongle), a device used to measure brain activity, heart rate, breathing and body movements during meditation.

The mod has been created by Cangar, a neuroscientist working at Technische Universität Berlin who's combined his interest in the human brain with his passion for Skyrim VR.

Cangar is keen for players to test the mod so more data can be collected and the mod can be expanded on in future, as it's currently in an alpha state.

The video above shows the mod in action, but for further information check out the mod page here.

The Skyrim Anniversary Edition has just launched, but modders have been concerned that changes to the game might disrupt the mod scene.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim VR

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

New Salt and Sacrifice video shows off Mage hunts and co-op

Praise the salt.

8

Outriders announces major update with new missions and transmog

Plus: Worldslayer expansion coming 2022.

5

Xbox boss discusses The Elder Scrolls 6 exclusivity

Coming to Xbox and PC.

76

Pokémon Go players see gyms deleted, after map "bug" fix

After some spent money to boost progress.

8

Pikmin Bloom downloaded 2m times in two weeks

Growth potential.

4

You may also enjoy...

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

45

Mobile battle royale Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier out November

Phone it in.

1

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

42

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store