Disgruntled GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition players demand refunds as backlash intensifies

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 13 November 2021

Rockstar is being inundated with refund requests as the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition backlash intensifies.

The company's official Twitter support page has been replying to a constant stream of refund requests ever since Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition went on sale on 11th November.

You can see why customers are demanding refunds, too: the PC version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has been unplayable for over two days now.

Last night, Rockstar admitted it pulled GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition from sale on PC to "remove files unintentionally included".

The Rockstar Games Launcher is now back online, but Rockstar has kept the PC version of GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition offline as it works to make "correct" versions of the trilogy available to buy.

But angry customers of the console versions of the remasters are demanding refunds from Rockstar, too. There are various graphical issues, bugs and progression crashes across all platforms, and a general sense that the remasters aren't up to scratch.

"The game freezes in San Andreas on Xbox Series X every time I restart a mission checkpoint," CyberMistt tweeted at the Rockstar Support account. "It loads the game but I can't move my character."

Rockstar has responded to a long list of refund requests to offer help, suggesting it will issue refunds to customers who request them. The company is directing affected customers to its support website and telling them to submit a web ticket.

Confusingly, it doesn't look like there's an entry for the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition on the support website. However, there are entries for the individual games within the trilogy. Submitting a web ticket for a refund involves providing an order email address, purchase date and Rockstar order number. There's room for a description, too, if you fancy explaining why you want a refund.

There's no exact timeframe for when a refund will be processed (I imagine Rockstar's support staff have a lot of requests to work through), but Rockstar's support website has an estimated response time for a web ticket of less than 24 hours.

The disastrous launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition rekindles memories of Cyberpunk 2077's ill-fated release last year. Sony ended up pulling that game from the PlayStation Store, and developer Cyberpunk has forced to issue refunds.

