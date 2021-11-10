EA reportedly prepping future Fight Night return

EA has made early plans for a fresh Fight Night game, according to a new report.

The project has apparently been greenlit by EA Sports, but is still early in development and "likely several years from release". That's according to reliable leaker Tom Henderson, via VGC.

A recent studio-wide email sent to EA Canada staff reportedly explained that the studio's focus would remain on the upcoming EA Sports UFC 5 - despite recent hiring for Fight Night. After UFC 5's release, the team will then pivot onto the new Fight Night project.

It's been a decade since EA last dabbled with boxing via its Fight Night franchise, via 2011's Fight Night Champion which launched for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

Of course, it wouldn't be the only EA effort to revive a dormant franchise. Earlier this year, the publisher confirmed plans to remake the original Dead Space. That's set to arrive at the end of 2022.