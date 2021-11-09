Netflix's new mobile games service arrives on iOS tomorrow

Following its official Android launch last week, Netflix's fledging video games service is now rolling out for iOS, and should appear in-app from tomorrow, 10th November.

Netflix announced its intention to expand into gaming back in July, explaining it would initially focus its efforts on titles for mobile devices.

Two such games - Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3 - were added to its entertainment library in August as part of an early Poland-exclusive test, and three more - Shooting Hoops, Teeter (Up), and Card Blast - were introduced when Netflix widened its test in September. Those same five titles headlined last week's global roll-out on Android, and will, unsurprisingly, form the basis of the service's launch line-up on iOS too.

HexTech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story trailer.

However, Netflix has revealed one new addition on the horizon in the form of Hextech Mayhem, a new League-of-Legends-themed rhythm runner from Bit.Trip studio Choice Provisions. Netflix merely says it'll be coming to its service "soon", so it's unclear if it'll be launching alongside the PC and Switch versions next Tuesday, 16th November.

As is the case with Netflix's gaming offerings on Android, each individual title must be downloaded outside of the app before it can be played - in iOS' case, via the App Store. As it happens, all five launch titles - Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3, Shooting Hoops, Teeter (Up), and Card Blast - are available to download now, but won't be displayed within Netflix's iOS app until an update tomorrow.

Netflix's launch line-up offers a mix of casual games and show tie-ins.

"Just like our series, films, and specials," the streaming service explained of its future plans during last week's Android launch, "we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you're a beginner or a lifelong gamer. And we're just getting started. We're excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead."

Those additions will presumably include the first fruits of its partnership with newly acquired Oxenfree developer Night School Studio.